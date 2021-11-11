Exciting karate tournament on the cards

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Local Karatekas are set to fight for honours in the 2021 Japanese Ambassador’s tournament slated for 27 November at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

This will be the Karate federation’s second national tournament following the Kurai Open Karate Championships that was held last month.

Registration for this potentially thrilling tourney has been slated to commence on Friday, with participants from across the country’s ten provinces set to battle in eight Kumite categories, start from 16-year-olds age group.

Zimbabwe Karate Federation president Joe Rugwete confirmed the development, reiterating that the tournament will be held under strict covid-19 protocols.

“The Zimbabwe Karate family affiliated to the World Karate Federation is delighted as we partner with the Embassy of Japan in Zimbabwe to host the 2021 Japanese Ambassador’s Karate Tournament.

“As we converge at the City Sports Centre once again, we must continue to remind you all that Covid-19 is still around.

“We must follow all Covid-19 protocols that have been approved by the Sports and Recreation Commission which are centered on masking up, washing/sanitising hands,and maintaining social distance at all times.

“We feel heavily indebted to the Japanese Ambassador for making this tournament a reality, an event that gives an opportunity to hundreds of karateka from all provinces in Zimbabwe the much needed exposure to showcase their talent,” Rugwete said in a statement.

The categories to be battled for are, Kumite male 16+years, Kumite female 16+years, Kumite Male senior 18+ years -67 kgs, Kumite male senior 18+years -75 kgs, Kumite Senior 18+years 75 kgs, Kumite female senior 18+years 55 kgs, Kumite female 18+ years -61 kgs, Kumite female senior 18+years 61 kgs.