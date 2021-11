By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF spokesperson and former cabinet minister Simon Khaya Moyo has died.

He was 76

“The family has confirmed the sad news to us. It is very tragic and I am really shocked,” the party’s secretary for administration Obert Mpofu told NewsDay.

“The party will give a statement on the demise of the party spokesperson, who has been unwell for some time and was taken to different countries including India for medical treatment.”