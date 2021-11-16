ED in Beitbridge as government ramps up development projects

By Rex Mphisa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected in Beitbridge tomorrow for a belated World Habitat Day event hosted by the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

World Habitat Day is marked on the first Monday of October and is recognized by the United Nations to reflect on the state of towns and cities, and on the basic right of adequate shelter to humankind.

Mnangagwa will commission a set of houses built exclusively for civil servants in the border town.

Most civil servants in Beitbridge rent expensive accommodation in the border town and although inadequate, the new houses are a relief.

The newly built apartments were initiated in 2006 but the projects collapsed, only to be resuscitated and completed this year.

The border town is witnessing a phenomenal developmental renaissance which has not been witnessed in Zimbabwe’s southern region in decades.

The infrastructure development projects include the US $300 million border post upgrade, the southern end of the US$700 million Harare to Beitbridge road revamp and the US$56 million rapid roads re-development in urban Beitbridge.

“There is plant equipment at every turn and this is a clear sign of development. We applaud the Government for its urban roads gesture,” Beitbridge town clerk Loud Ramakgapola said.

“This development increases investor confidence.”

Beitbridge is benefitting from government projects and a multi-million dollar fire station is taking shape, with complete overhaul of water supplies while Beitbridge district hospital upgrade is also underway.

Beitbridge residents also hope the President will open the border post which is a source of livelihood for many.