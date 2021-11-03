Eastern Region Division One holds AGM

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

ZIFA Eastern Region Division One leadership is set to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) next week to map the way forward ahead of the start of the season.

This comes after the Sports and Recreation Commission okayed the resumption of football activities across all levels.

Only Premier League clubs have so far resumed football activities with the Chibuku Super Cup tournament which has reached the semifinals stage while the 2021 league season kicks off tomorrow after a two-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport, Eastern Region secretary-general Simba Wisdom said the meeting would serve as a platform to discuss the safe resumption of soccer.

“All our plans were hampered by the COVID-19 and many players lost their jobs as a result because there was no football activities. In our case, not many clubs would pay salaries for non-participating staff and footballers who are paid based on their performance on the field were affected. Pursuant to that, we will have our AGM on the 13th of this month to deliberate on how to have a safe resumption,” he said.

Wisdom said preparations for the start of the season had already started.

“Currently, we are in the process of organising online registration, training new clubs, induction of new clubs as well and training of compliance officers during this coming weekend.”

Follow Magreth on Twitter @MagrethRuzvidzo