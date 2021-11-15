Denver doubt for Bosso duel

BY FORTUNE MBELE

NGEZI Platinum Stars’ exciting midfielder Denver Mukamba could miss his side’s second Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie away to Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon due to injury.

His coach Rodwell Dhlakama confirmed that Mukamba suffered a hamstring injury in the 5-0 routing of Bulawayo City at Baobab Stadium last week, but he was set to make a decision after yesterday’s training session.

Also injured is striker Anelka Chivandire and Dhlakama said the duo was unlikely to play today.

“Denver (Mukamba) is injured and so is (Anelka) Chivandire. Denver suffered a hamstring injury in the Bulawayo City game, while Chivandire had a groin injury. They are unlikely to play tomorrow (today), but we will see after our last training today (yesterday),” the Ngezi mentor said.

He said while he respected Highlanders, he was confident of his team’s chances of amassing all three points.

“We expect to do well, but we respect Highlanders. They are a big club, a big institution with a big following. They have very good experienced players and have a lot of depth, so we expect a tough game, but we want to win the encounter,” Dhlakama said.

After the Bosso game, Ngezi Platinum Stars return home to prepare for another tough battle against newboys Cranborne Bullets in the semi-final of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Highlanders assistant coach Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu is enjoying a clean bill of health with the return of Andrew Mbeba, who was injured in the quarter-final against FC Platinum and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Defender Andrew Tandi is also available for selection, but Ndlovu is aware of the threat that Ngezi Platinum pose, with the Bulawayo giants smarting from a 2-0 defeat to Black Rhinos in their first game last Saturday.

“Ngezi Platinum have been playing well of late and they have a good coach and they are on a scoring spree. If you relax, they don’t hesitate to score, but the advantage for us is that they also concede, which is their greatest weakness. So it’s up to us to try and score and keep a clean sheet. But against them, we have to work hard when without the ball because they are a free-scoring team,” the Highlanders mentor said.

Ndlovu said they were working hard on past errors which saw them losing to Black Rhinos. He said the team conceded easy goals.

Ndlovu said they were also working on their finishing as they have been lacking in the final third, where they have strikers Lynoth Chikuhwa, Washington Navaya, Ray Lunga, Rodi Sibanda, Mthabisi Ncube and Muziwakhe Dlamini, with the latter bouncing back from injury.

The Bulawayo giants also have the likes of Joel Ngodzo, Divine Mhnidirira, Winston Mhango, Adrian Silla and Nqobizitha Masuku.

Coach Mandla Mpofu and defender Peter Muduhwa, who were on national duty at the weekend, are expected to be available for today’s match.

Fixtures

Today: Cranborne Bullets v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields), Triangle v Dynamos (Gibbo), Yadah v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Herentals v Black Rhinos (NSS)

Tomorrow: FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Caps United v Harare City (NSS)

Thursday: Tenax v WhaWha (Sakubva), Bulawayo City v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields)

