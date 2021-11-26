DeMbare hit with fine 

The Premier Soccer League has hit Dynamos with a US$2000 fine following crowd trouble in their Chibuku Super Cup semi final match against FC Platinum.

DeMbare lost the match, which went all the way to extra time 1-0 through a Innocent Michener strike.

Trouble followed the final whistle with DeMbare fans baying for referee Brighton Chimene’s blood.

The Premier Soccer League announced the punitive measures in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“The Premier Soccer League has fined Dynamos FC following incidents of crowd trouble that occurred at the Chibuku Super Cup Semi-final match played against FC Platinum at the

National Sports Stadium on Sunday 21 November 2021,” the statement reads.

“According to Order 1.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Disciplinary Offences and Fines, Dynamos

FC have been charged a sum of two thousand dollars (US$2000) for failing to exercise control over their fans.

The PSL urges clubs to raise awareness and educate their fans and officials on football rules and regulations to ensure the safety of spectators, match officials and players at football stadium.”