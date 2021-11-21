DeMbare fairytale ends

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

FC PLATINUM . . . . . . . . (0)1

FC Platinum ended Dynamos’ unbeaten run after beating the Harare giants in a highly-charged Chibuku Super Cup semi-final match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday to set up a final clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Midfielder Innocent Mucheneka scored a screamer from a freekick in the first half of extra time to end Dynamos’ run of 12 matches without defeat this season.

The clash had a sour ending after some Dynamos fans threatened to manhandle referee Brighton Chimene at the final whistle, accusing him of bias.

Police had to escort the match officials to their dressing room to shield them from the menacing fans.

They were complaining that Chimene had denied their side an equaliser after the referee disallowed Ali Maliselo’s effort late in the match.

Replays, however, showed that the match official had made the right call as the midfielder had used his hand to push the ball over the line following a goal-line melee.

Dynamos supporters also felt that the tackle that led to Mucheneka’s 104th minute goal was too soft and should not have warranted a freekick.

Defender Patson Jaure appeared to push his marker from the back, and Chimene awarded a freekick some 35 yards out. Mucheneka arrowed his shot into the right top corner, although goalkeeper Taimon Mvula would feel that he could have done better. It was the first goal that the Harare giants conceded from an opposition player in 13 matches. The only two other goals they conceded were own goals by Emmanuel Jalai.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya was also unhappy with the way Chimene handled the match.

“We had some shouts which didn’t go our way from the referee. We had so many of them because most of the 50/50 challenges didn’t go our way today, some which were good opportunities for us to score but that is what we can’t control as coaches,” Ndiraya said.

He was, however, happy with his charge’s performance and urged them to shift focus to league matches.

“It was a difficult match for us, but we gave a good account of ourselves. We knew the opponent,would dominate possession and that is what they did, but later in the match I thought we had an upper hand and we had good opportunities to score. It is so sad that we had to go out this way particularly after conceding the first goal of the tournament against an opposition player,” Ndiraya said.

“I feel sorry for my players, but these are the same players who took us this far. I feel sorry for Mvula because he had done very well to keep us in the game, but it was a well-taken freekick and you can’t really fault him for that.”

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was happy with his team’s performance. It is the third time that he has guided the team to the Chibuku Super Cup final, lifting the trophy once.

“It was a good game in terms of possession and movement. The only challenge that we had was creating chances in the final third.

“It wasn’t easy but at the end of the day we have completed the hardest part which is qualifying to the final. I am happy this is my third final. It’s a good record for me.”

In a match of few chances, FC Platinum dominated possession early on, but never threatened Mvula.

Kelvin Mangiza and Donald Teguru’s shots inside the first quarter went straight at the Dynamos goalkeeper.

Ndiraya’s men managed to weather the early storm, but still had Mvula to thank as he denied both Mucheneka and Silas Songani’s powerful shots.

Dynamos’ only shot on target in the first half was a long range shot by Godknows Murwira which was directed straight at Petros Mhari.

With the regulation time failing to produce a goal, it took the brilliance of Mucheneka to separate the two side in extra time.

Dynamos pushed bodies forward after going down, showing hunger as they tried to get back into the match.

They thought they had found the equaliser with a few minutes remaining when FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari failed to deal with a shot and Maliselo pounced, but the referee whistled for an infringement.

Mhari then produced a super save to deny Godknows Murwira from a freekick deep into injury time to ensure FC Platinum secure a ticket to the final against their platinum counterparts.

The match will be played on December 4.

Dynamos

T Mvula, P Jaure, E Jalai, F Makarati, T Muringai, G Murwira, T Mavhunga (J Mutudza, 57′), A Maliselo, A Eonde (N Sianchali, 57′), K Nadolo (T Chiunye, 85′), A Manenji (B Mushunje, 85′)

FC Platinum

P Mhari, R Kutsanzira (G Mbweti, 44′), K Madzongwe, L Mhlanga, K Mangiza, R Pavari, I Mucheneka, B Banda, P Mutimbanyoka (S Songani, 70′), D Teguru (O Bhebhe, 91′), T Ngwenya (R Chinyengetere, 91′)

