DeLukes sings against GBV

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AFROCENTRIC musician DeLukes has joined the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) with a song titled Wathint’ Umfazi, which was released last week.

The song, which has an accompanying video, is part of the #Artist4SocialChange 10-track album being produced by Vusa Mkhaya Trust with support from the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa).

“The new song is part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. It is the first song to be unveiled again in the yet-to-be-named album which will be out before the end of the year,” he said.

“It is my hope that we use the song to empower women and also encourage men to play an active role in speaking out against GBV. Where is the government in protecting women from the scourge of GBV?

DeLukes said Wathint’ Umfazi was recorded at Loud Records in Bulawayo and also features Mimmie Tarukwana on backing vocals, Gomez Dube on percussion, Mthabisi Moyo on guitar and DeLukes on lead vocals/mbira/hosho.

“Wathint’ Umfazi Wathinta umfazi wathint’imbokodo is a IsiNdebele/Zulu/isiXhosa adage meaning if you strike a woman you strike a rock, often used to mean that you can’t strike a woman and not face consequences,” he said.

Mkhaya Music publicist Kudakwashe Takundwa said: “We are excited to be unveiling the song at such a time, we would love to thank our partners in making this project a success. We all have a responsibility to do something and using the music we can make the voices of women heard.”

The music video, done by Bulawayo-based Phillip Corey Chipeta of Visuals by Corey, features veteran television stars Patrick Mabhena and Sithandazile Dube who play the role of parents.

DeLukes said the song would be available on various digital platforms.