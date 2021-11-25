Dancehall chanter Silent Killer arrested

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Jimmy “Silent Killer” Mudereri has been arrested for alleged assault.

He is alleged to have assaulted Tinashe Kamudyariwa, younger brother to popular wheelspinner, Arnold, popularly known as DJ Fantan.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said Silent Killer was arrested on Thursday together with two other alleged accomplices.

Mwanza said the incident happened in the morning and Kamudyariwa is still admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

“One of the accomplices is still at large and police are making efforts to arrest him. Investigations are underway to establish what actually transpired. Jimu Mudereri is detained at ZRP Stodart,” Mwanza said.

“We condemn violence and people should never use violence as a tool to settle misunderstandings. Those who engage in violence will be arrested.”