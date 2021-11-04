Coca-Cola unveils ‘Real Magic’

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

COCA-COLA in Zimbabwe last night launched its Real Magic platform, which “invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity”.

According to Coca-Cola Zimbabwe marketing manager Faith Nehanda, the platform, built from lessons of the last 18 months under the COVID-19 pandemic, refreshes the brand’s trademark promise to unite and uplift people everyday with renewed relevance in today’s world.

“Coca-Cola is a brand defined by dichotomies, humble, but iconic, authentic yet secret, real yet magical,” said.

“The platform is built from lessons of the last 18 months that we can find magic all around us when we come together in unexpected moments that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary,” she said.

She said the Real Magic philosophy, rooted in the belief that dichotomies can make the world a more interesting place, captured the essence of Coca-Cola itself: “a real taste that is indescribable, unique, a touch of real magic”.

“Real Magic marks the first new global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016 and is being launched alongside a refreshed visual identity for Coca-Cola, as well as a new perspective on the Coca-Cola logo that will feature across Coca-Cola marketing,” she

said.

“Inspired by its representation on Coca-Cola’s iconic packaging, the “Hug” logo lifts the curved Coca-Cola trademark on bottle and can labels to provide a visual signature that will embrace and frame moments of magic across Coca-Cola’s communications.”

Nehanda said the Real Magic was not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign, but a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola trademark.

“Real Magic launches with a new campaign called One Coke Away From Each Other. Blending real and virtual worlds, One Coke Away From Each Other is a metaphor that speaks to the belief that what unites us is greater than what sets us apart and celebrates our common humanity,” she said.

“The film, which launched digitally on September 27, asks what if Coca-Cola, as a symbol of togetherness, could bridge universes meant to be apart to create Real Magic.”

She said through the Real Magic platform, they wanted to engage people differently through an ecosystem of unique and ownable experiences.

