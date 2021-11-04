Chiefs, City brace for PSL start

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO Chiefs and neighbours Bulawayo City are ready to roll as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) makes a return after almost two years of no action due to COVID-19 regulations.

The Ninjas, as Bulawayo Chiefs is popularly known, are home to Triangle on Sunday at Luveve Stadium in their first game of the 2021/22 season, while the PSL returnees travel to Mhondoro for a date with Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium tomorrow.

Chiefs’ coach Nilton Terroso, who took charge of the club against Chicken Inn in a Group 2 Chibuku Super Cup tie, which ended in a draw at Barbourfields Stadium recently, is excited with the challenge ahead of the league opener.

“First of all, I am very excited obviously myself being the coach and I feel the energy from my players. This is what we have worked towards and I think the absence of games and competitiveness for such a long time has furthered the hunger for everyone,” he said.

“Everyone is excited about the game; which is good. It’s an opportunity to finally get back to those competitive levels and compete with other teams. That is the positive sign.”

Terroso has so much respect for Triangle and their coach Taurai Mangwiro.

“As a coach, you have to be as prepared as possible. Every detail will count in terms of our preparation and in terms of being successful. I have looked as far as I can with Triangle and to be totally honest like every other game in the league, this won’t be an easy game,” he said.

“Every game will be a battle and Triangle will be no different. I expect a very difficult game. If I am not mistaken, they have not lost in their last three games and that in itself shows their ability and the quality they have. Their coach is someone who is respected in this country. We have got to be at our best if we want to be successful on Sunday.”

Bulawayo City assistant coach Gift Lunga Junior said: “Our preparations are going on well. We were helped by the Chibuku Super Cup games. Those three games gave us a picture of where we are going. We have no injuries so far, save for Welcome Ndiweni, who has a slight knock.

“What I can promise our fans is that we are prepared to fight in the showdown. The boys have shown the hunger for success and we have a team of youngsters complemented by a few senior players.

“Ngezi Platinum is an experienced side with experienced players compared to us, but in football, one has to fight to the end. We will try and match them in all departments. The young players are gelling and we don’t want to put them under any pressure.”