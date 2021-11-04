Chevrons’ Musonda up for ICC gong

Kevin Mapasure

Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team captain Mary-Anne Musonda has is in line to win the October International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month after she was shortlisted for the gong.

Musonda played four One Day Internationals against Ireland and scored a total of 169 runs with a strike rate of 90.86. On a day that proved historic for Zimbabwe as they played their first ODI since being granted the status, Musonda’s unbeaten century had powered them to a four-wicket win against Ireland.

She will compete with two Irish players Laura Delan and Gaby Lewis for the award, which was introduced in January and has not been won by a Zimbabwean.

Delany played four ODIs against Zimbabwe and scored a total of 189 runs with a strike rate of 108.62. Additionally, she went on to take four wickets with an economy rate of 3.85.

Lewis also played four ODIs against Zimbabwe and scored a total of 263 runs with a strike rate of 77.35. Lewis was the leading run-scorer in Ireland’s ODI series win against Zimbabwe, scoring 65, 96 not out and 78 in the last three matches as Ireland recovered from 1-0 down to win the series 3-1 with Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Pakistan, and Namibia’s David Wiese are competing for the award in the men’s category.

The three nominees for either category is shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters, and members of the ICC Hall of Fame.