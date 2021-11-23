CBZ joins Black Friday adrenalin

BY BUSINESS reporter

ZIMBABWE’S biggest Commercial bank, CBZ, has extended an instant loan facility to clients as part of its Black Friday promotion.

The bank yesterday said it had introduced a special facility for its clients to take advantage of the shopping extravaganza, which takes place on November 26.

Black Friday is one of the most anticipated days on the global shopping calendar, giving shoppers an opportunity to fulfil their shopping desires.

Merchandise ranging from home furniture to the smallest apparel will be on special offer on Black Friday.

It is that time of the year when buyers enjoy massive discounts on consumer goods, even on top brands that usually fetch high prices.

The CBZ Black Friday loan facility, the bank said, was premised on a realisation that clients need bridging finance to cover and take advantage of various sales and discounts on special days such as Black Friday and the festive season in general.

“If what has been happening in the preceding years is anything to go by, this year’s Black Friday will be more than a hive of activity for business and consumers alike, as shoppers hustle and bustle to grab many of the anticipated hot sales for 2021.

“As such, there is no better way to start planning for this shopping craze than by applying for the Black Friday loan facility that is open to all CBZ clients.

“What makes it more interesting is that the loan is disbursed within 24 hours of submitting an application,” CBZ said in a statement.

Under the offer, clients can qualify for up to 50% of their net salaries, which they can repay after 30 days.

The bank offers the loan to clients who receive their salaries through CBZ, including civil servants, uniformed forces and employees in the private sector.

For those who don’t qualify for the Black Friday loan facility, CBZ said it was ready for new customers interested in opening bank accounts so that they may benefit from similar facilities and exciting offers in future.