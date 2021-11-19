Can Mapeza crack DeMbare pin code?

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza hopes his side will have the keys to unlock the Dynamos defence, which has been barely breachable of late when the two teams clash in a Chibuku Super Cup semi-final match at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

In their last 12 matches in all competitions, DeMbare conceded just two, which were own goals by defender Emmanuel Jalayi against Caps United on both occasions.

DeMbare will be looking to build on a solid back line, but Mapeza has been working on his master key to unlock the Harare giants with a ticket in the final at stake.

For Mapeza, that defensive record is indicative of the mammoth task that besets his men.

“We are facing a very good side and if you look at the previous record in the Chibuku Super Cup, they have been doing very well,” he told NewsDay Sport.

“They haven’t been conceding goals, so that shows that they are very organised in terms of defending and they play well.

“However, we have been working very hard and we are going there to enjoy the game and see what we get. What’s left now is for us to play our cards well, like I said we are playing a top performers.”

The last time they clashed, Dynamos won 1-0 at Mandava Stadium courtesy of a Jarrison Selemani goal.

And DeMbare will hope to keep that streak against the ambitious platinum miners.

However, what will give Mapeza confidence ahead of the trip to the capital is the fact that his squad is now free of injuries, hence he is spoilt for choice.

“Everyone is fit to play and it’s always good to have all the options available, especially when playing a game like this, against a good and organised team,” he said.

Mapeza is not worried that Dynamos will be playing in their own backyard, the National Sports Stadium, and has promised to give the Harare giants a good run for their money.

He will also be hoping to get some respite for himself after a forgettable fortnight, where he oversaw a poor show with the Warriors.

