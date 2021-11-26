Can Bosso pop Ngezi’s bubble?

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu is fretting over Ngezi Platinum Stars’ form and momentum ahead of their battle at Barbourfields in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match tomorrow, but the Bosso mentor is confident that they can pop the miners’ bubble.

The platinum miners have been enjoying a good run of form and are among the favourites to win the title, but they come out against a wounded Bosso side looking to make up for an early setback in their first league match.

It should be a carnival atmosphere at Barbourfields tomorrow with more fans expected after easing of restrictions and the lowering of gate entry tickets.

Bosso are looking to ride on their usually vocal fans and they know they will need the extra push against Ngezi Platinum.

Ngezi Platinum are in the final of the Chibuku Super Cup in which they date FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium next Saturday.

“We are aware how scary Ngezi are. We all know their intentions. They are a quality team with quality players. They really want to win everything,” Mpofu said.

“We are working on so many aspects to make sure we don’t allow them to override us in any department. But I am positive with the attitude of the players. They have been working very hard at training and it’s giving me a lot of positives. I am 100% confident that we will go out there on Sunday to make sure that we come up with something at the end of the day.”

Highlanders are without defenders Charlton Siamalonga, while Chrispen Ncube and striker Ray Lunga will have to pass late fitness tests.

Ngezi Platinum fired warning shots in their first league game, with Nyasha Chintuli powering a hat-trick against Bulawayo City, while Anelka Chivandire and Walter Vuwa weighed in with the other two goals.

Wellington Taderera and Tawanda Musariri will miss the Highlanders game due to injuries.

Dhlakama said their target was to collect more points on the road this term.

“We have targets for the season and this is a league game and not a cup competition where you play one game and you are knocked out. It’s a marathon. We have to pick as many points as possible on the road,” he said.

“We expect to do well in the game and the boys are raring to go. We don’t want to lose. It’s the last thing on our minds. We want to go into the Chibuku final with confidence and not lose momentum. Except for two who are injured, everyone else is available for the game.”

