Campfire elects new board

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (Campfire) has elected a new board chaired by Alderman Luka Ndou from Beitbridge.

Campfire districts convened in Kadoma to elect a new leadership.

Alderman Zoolakes Nyathi from Bulilima district was elected the vice-chairperson.

Other board members are, Stuwart Mbulawa (Gokwe North), Sinikiwe Nyathi (Hwange), Cookie Moyo (Bubi), Robson Chidongo (Mbire), Patience Mlambo (Chipinge) and Manger Sobani (Tsholotsho).

In his address, Ndou thanked the outgoing board led by Alderman Zvikomborero Manguwo from Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, saying the thrust of the new board was to ensure that communities benefit more from the management of natural resources.

The Campfire Association was established as a private voluntary organisation in 1994 to take a lead in the implementation of the community areas management programme for indigenous resources.

Its aim is to compliment government efforts in the development of rural areas through the conservation of wildlife and other natural resources.

Fifteen rural district councils are actively involved in Campfire projects, especially in safari-hunting, and are generating income for the participating communities, while other districts are involved in a wide range of tourism initiatives.