Caaz security officer, pastor up for money-laundering

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A CIVIL Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) security officer stationed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court facing money-laundering charges.

The Caaz official, Roselyn Dunga (31) allegedly failed to explain how she purchased various properties valued at US$2 million.

Dunga and her co-accused pastor Edmore Chipiso (33), were granted $20 000 bail each when they appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

It is alleged that between August 2021 and November 17, 2021, the accused persons acquired an unknown amount of money in foreign currency.

It is alleged that in order to disguise the illicit origins of the money, the pair purchased various properties: a house valued at US$400 000, a piece of land being remainder of Coburn 23 plot in Selous measuring 19 9747 hectares worth US$130 000 and a Mercedes Benz 350 for US$95 000, some vehicles comprising of an Iveco truck, 3 x DAF XF 105 truck horses, 3 x flatbed trailers and 1 x 42 000 litres fuel tanker worth US$1 million.

Evidence linking the accused is a piece of land measuring 2 627 square metres at number 12 Giraffe Crescent, Borrowdale West, Harare worth US$580 000 and a house at number 14256 Leggate Street, Gunhill.

An agreement of sale of the property of a residential stand number in Borrowdale was also recovered and is held as an exhibit. The registration books of vehicles bought as well as vehicle papers of unregistered vehicles will also being used as exhibits.