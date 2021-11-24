Bureaucracy delays Byo roads rehab

BY NIZBERT MOYO

GOVERNMENT has been urged to address bureaucratic bottlenecks that are being experienced in the payment of companies contracted for the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRPP2).

This came out on Tuesday during a tour of Asphalt Products (Pvt) Limited by Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube.

Asphalt managing director Francis Mangwendeza told Southern Eye that the delays were slowing down the implementation of ERRPP2.

“The delays were taking too long. They are taking about six to eight weeks to get paid after completing work. For example, we are being contracted to work on Bulawayo roads. After completing work, we invoice Bulawayo City Council which will forward the invoices to Zinara, and then they go to government (Finance ministry), a clear sign of bureaucracy,’’ Mangwendeza said.

He complained that they are being paid in local currency, yet most of their products are being procured in foreign

currency.

“Our major raw material is bitumen. We are facing challenges due to foreign currency shortages. We need US$300 000 to capacitate ourselves in terms of equipment,” he said.

“It (tour) was an eye-opener. They have explained to us their challenges which we will take forward,” Ncube said.

Government declared roads across the country a state of disaster in February.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe