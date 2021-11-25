Bulawayo Chiefs eye second win

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO Chiefs are looking to maintaining a perfect start to the 2021-22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign when they collide with Cranborne Bullets in a league tie at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Ninjas won their first match 1-0, beating visiting Triangle at Luveve Stadium with a goal from Billy Vheremu about three weeks ago.

Their clash with Cranborne Bullets is one of the matches that were cancelled after the Zifa Referees Committee withdrew match officials.

The match had been scheduled for Sakubva Stadium and the change in venue pleased Chiefs gaffer Nilton Terroso.

“In terms of competitive levels and match fitness, it puts us at a disadvantage I guess, but it’s not an excuse for us not having competition and not having played is not in any way a reason why we should feel we have been handicapped compared to the other team. We have to compete and have to be ready,” Terroso said.

Cranborne Bullets will have to watch out for Warriors’ fringe player Farau Matare, skipper Malvin Mkolo, young Mthokozisi Msebe and impressive goalkeeper David Bizabani.

The army side travelled to Bulawayo for their first game and lost 1-0 to Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium about three weeks ago.

Coach Nesbert Saruchera is also upbeat and wants his side to collect his first three points against Bulawayo Chiefs, but said it would not be easy.

“We are coming from Division One. We will be happy to collect our first set of maximum points after losing to Chicken Inn in Bulawayo. We want to collect the three points so that we can also be counted in the top league,” he said.

“We are going to make sure we collect maximum points but it will not be easy. We have managed to psyche the boys after going down to Ngezi (in the Chibuku Super Cup) under circumstances that were beyond our control. They are all back and up to the challenge.”