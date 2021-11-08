‘Brace for night of laughter’

BY SHARON SIBINDI

COMEDY fans are set for a night of laughter when Yahweh Scribes and Sanctified Comedy Club present Thoughts and Laughter Sessions featuring poets and comedians on November 27 at Let’s Go Natural Restaurant in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo-based comedian Dumisani Hubert “MaForty” Ndlovu told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the event was meant to give spoken word artists a platform to try out their new sets.

“This event is a follow-up to the new members comedy show that happened at Intwasa festival. The young comics need more stage time and we will be doing the sessions more often and we will also be offering open mics for those who want to try out poetry or stand-up comedy,” he said.

MaForty said artists would interact with the audience during their performances, on how they would be performing and what they could improve on going forward.

“Those who love spoken word should really come through and help the industry grow bigger by giving the artists feedback. In this way, the audience gets to groom their artists as stakeholders to the industry as it helps create and curate content the audience wants,” he said.

MaForty said the event would feature seasoned poet Asa with Ma22, Samora, PriScynth and Umdikoni, while on the stand-up comedy front, there will be new guys, Nlisi Bokani, Frank Chirisa, Tapiwa and Dalu, who gave a sterling performance at this year’s edition of the Intwasa Arts Festival comedy night.

“We will look at issues such as stage time, which is good for an artist’s growth; payment — with availability of funds we pay handsomely for our acts; content — content creation and curating based on audience feedback and thus supplying our market needs,” he said.

“On the comedy side, we have two Harare shows. We are also creating the same platform in Harare and hopefully nationwide. Hopefully, with COVID-19 moving out of the way, we also look forward to Bulawayo comedy fiesta.”