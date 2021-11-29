Bosso, Ngezi draw

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS……….0

NGEZI PLATINUM……0

THAT Highlanders were the better side of the day counted for nothing as they were held to a goalless draw by Ngezi Platinum Stars in an entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The Bulawayo giants kicked off the game in fast pace and dominated Ngezi Platinum in the first 15 minutes with Joel Ngodzo, Bukhosi Sibanda and Adrian Silla all over the visitors.

They could have scored as early as the 5th minute, but Silla shot wide from inside the penalty box after sloppy defending by Ngezi Platinum.

The visitors came back into the game and on the 18th minute. Nyasha Chintuli had his shot inside the box punched for a corner-kick by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

But the Bulawayo giants continued to dominate Ngezi Platinum and Bukhosi was presented with a chance to put his side on the lead, but his effort went way off-target after being set up by Silla in a move that also involved Washington Navaya and Chrispen Ncube.

The second half was even more entertaining with Highlanders midfielder Ngodzo showing what he is made of with some brilliant footwork in the centre, spraying passes at will, but the Ngezi Platinum defence was not moved.

Ngezi Platinum were a better side in the first few minutes of the second half and Chintuli was at it again, but the Bosso goalkeeper rose to the occasion on the 53rd minute to save Highlanders.

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu said his boys could have done better, especially in the first few minutes of the game when they bombarded the visitors left, right and centre.

“It was not going to be easy against Ngezi. In football, it is goals which win matches. Silla could have done better in the first five minutes and Bukhosi as well. However, I liked the fighting spirit from the boys. In no time, we will get it right. We will fine-tune the team moving forward. This is a marathon. I would like to appreciate the fans who gave the team the edge,” Mpofu said.

His opposite counterpart Rodwell Dhlakama said although he wanted a win, he was happy with the draw.

“I am a coach who respects big teams. It is important to get a point on the road. We had a bad first half. Fatigue has started creeping in, we have travelled a lot in the last days, but I am happy with the point,” Dhlakama said.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, C Ncube, M Ndlovu, A Tandi, P Muduhwa, W Mhango, B Sibanda, D Mhindirira (T Banda 74′), W Navaya, A Silla, J Ngodzo

Ngezi Platinum: N Chadya, K Chigwida, D Chafa, K Murera (A Kaseke 26′), M Mukumba, P Moyo, A Chivandire (V Kandonzvo 70′), B Mtigo, N Chintuli, Q Amini, D Mukamba (N Makumbe 70′)