Bodybuilding returns with Manicaland Classics

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

ALL is set for this year’s edition of the Manicaland Classics bodybuilding contest to be staged in Mutare on November 27.

Up to 50 top bodybuilding enthusiasts are expected to battle for honours.

Bodybuilding enthusiasts are expected to participate in various categories which include senior men bodybuilding open, men’s physique open, junior men bodybuilding, men’s fitness open and women’s bikini fitness open.

Former Mr Zimbabwe and Manicaland provincial chairperson, Tobias Pedzayi Madzime told NewsDay Sport that they were expecting stiff competition since athletes spent the whole of last year without competing.

“We are expecting some serious competition this year. Athletes are hungry for the stage and we have Nunurai Masosonere the defending champion and Blessing Sithole in the men’s fitness physique category to be showing international standards.

“And we are expecting representation from all across the country, Bulawayo, Harare, Beitbridge, Gweru, Chinhoyi, Rusape to mention a few,” he said.

Madzime said the contest, which failed to run last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would return to the sporting calendar this month.

“We last hosted (a competition) in 2019 in Rusape at Crocodile Motel. In 2020, it was not possible due to the COVID-19 protocols governing the health sector.”

Follow Freeman on Twitter @freemanmakopa