BCC’s solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

BULAWAYO City Council’s (BCC) solar power projects have reportedly been stalled by the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida), which is yet to approve proposals by prospective contractors.

BCC is embarking on a scheme to introduce solar farms to mitigate against power outages in Bulawayo.

In July this year, council said nine companies were competing to partner with the city in its ambitious drive.

The companies include Infuxion Power Distribution site on Farm 6, Plot 2 Victory Whitesrun Road in Umzingwane, Liogle Technologies, Rishi Investments and Doncaster Belmont Bulawayo, NaNaaNovo Energy Zimbabwe Ltd, Satewave Technologies and Network Building Services Engineers.

Other proposals were by Williams Engineering, Dennis Garison representing Solar PV Partners Ltd, and Fly Servicios de Construction from Madrid in Spain.

On Friday, Bulawayo deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube told Southern Eye that submissions had been made to Zida, which was yet to grant approval.

“We did submit some project proposals to Zida, and we are still getting more information on other project proposals,” Ncube said.

He said no company had been selected yet to partner council in the solar projects, adding that work could only begin after Zida’s approval.