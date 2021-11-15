Antipas out to burst FC Platinum bubble

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas has warned FC Platinum to brace for a tough duel when the two teams collide tomorrow in a Castle Lager Premier League match at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Meetings between these two ambitious teams are always a massive occasion, although the platinum miners have been the more dominant side.

Since 2016, they have clashed seven times and the platinum miners winning on four occasions, with the GameCocks winning once and the other two ending in draws.

Chicken Inn won their last league clash 2-1 back in August 2019 at Mandava and Antipas wants build on that, though acknowledging the fact that his opponents pose a mammoth challenge.

“It’s always a tough one against them (FC Platinum), but we also have to be tough because we want to win these early games and collect as much points as we can,” Antipas said.

“We need three points to keep our momentum and also set the tone for this campaign. But it’s not always easy when playing away to a team like FC Platinum. They are more comfortable in their own backyard, but I believe we are prepared to do our part and get a good result.”

The veteran gaffer admits that FC Platinum have quality personnel in their ranks. He, however, challenged his charges not to lose concentration.

“At the moment, they are the best team on the land. They have quality in their team, they have a good set-up and a good coach as well,” Mafero, as Antipas is known, added.

“But I think we have our work cut out and we are ready for the task. What matters on the day is for us to have full concentration throughout the match and avoid mistakes.

“They will come at us with everything they have, but we need to remain focused and not be too respectful to them. At the end of the day, football being football, we will surely get something from Zvishavane.”

Both sides are riding high in terms of morale after winning their season opening matches.

FC Platinum thumped newbies Tenax 5-1, while Chicken Inn edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0.

However, in this one, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza hopes to get some respite following a nightmarish week with the Warriors.

This match is also of significance for midfielder Innocent Mucheneka, who will come up against his former paymasters for the first time since ditching them last year.

Mucheneka left the Bulawayo side for Caps United during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, but never played a single match for them before defecting to FC Platinum.