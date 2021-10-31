BY ATHLAI TATENDA MDZUNGAIRI

JEHOVAH’s Witnesses have embarked on a special campaign to distribute a special edition of their magazine titled A Better World is Near throughout the month of November.

Zimbabwe will be one of the countries that will receive a powerful message of hope as the campaign focuses on Biblical writings that give hope for a better world.

The Watchtower magazine will be distributed in 230 languages to communities in 240 countries. The digital publication will also be available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.

National spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe, John Hama Hunguka, said the magazine carried a positive gospel which people in the country were eager to hear.

“People are longing to hear a positive message, and this is the best news possible. A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is a central part of the gospel of Jesus,” Hunguka said.

He said the magazine addressed the question: Is this world going to end? The publication reveals the Bible’s clear message that the earth is here forever and will never end.

“The magazine explains the Biblical promises and an end of injustice by quoting from the book of Psalms where it states that eventually wicked people will no longer plague the earth,” Hunguka said.

“Millions have been praying for Gods kingdom to come, and this positive message has been hope to many. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen many who are studying the Bible and are getting baptised, one young man who got baptised in a tub due to COVID-19 restriction said: ‘My keen desire to live in the new world has helped me to change my life style. I am living a purposeful life and have good friends who mould my personality’.”

For more than 100 years now, the Watchtower magazine has been carrying the message about Gods Kingdom, and remains the most widely translated and distributed magazine in the

world.