24 year old Zimbabwean male from Karoi emerges overall best student in Ugandan University

A Zimbabwean male from Karoi, the Mashonaland province of the country has made Zimbabwe proud in Uganda where he made history with his academic feat.

The 24-year-old Nkoya male Muhau Arsher Atipa, emerged the overall 2021 best male student at the 27th graduation ceremony with a GPA of 4.91. Atipa graduated with a Bachelor of Development Studies with Emphasis in Community Development. The event took place on Sunday 9th November 2021 at Bugema University.

Receiving his valedictory award, Atupaishe said, “The journey was tough but I made the promise to myself and my family to do the best and make my time at Bugema University special for me. Thanks be to God I accomplished it”.

Addressing fellow students, he stated that flexibility and resilience were the keys to his academic success.