24 year old Zimbabwean male from Karoi emerges overall best student in Ugandan University

A Zimbabwean male from  Karoi, the Mashonaland province  of the country has made Zimbabwe proud in  Uganda where he made history with his academic feat. 

The 24-year-old Nkoya male  Muhau Arsher Atipa,  emerged the  overall 2021 best male  student at the 27th graduation ceremony  with a  GPA of 4.91. Atipa  graduated with a Bachelor of  Development Studies with Emphasis in Community Development. The event  took place on  Sunday 9th November 2021 at Bugema University. 

Receiving his  valedictory award, Atupaishe said, “The journey was tough but I made the promise to myself and my family to do the best and make my time at Bugema University special for me. Thanks be to God I accomplished it”. 

Addressing fellow students, he stated that flexibility and resilience were the keys to his academic success.

