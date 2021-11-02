2 panners die in shaft collapse

|
BY KENNETH NYANGANI
TWO illegal gold miners were killed in Penhalonga when a mine shaft collapsed.
Manicaland acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka yesterday said the incident occurred on November 14 at Better Brands Mine, Redwing, during the night.
The now-deceased are Frank Maidi (28) and Cephas Simbarashe (20), both from Penhalonga.
Chinyoka said Maidi and Simbarashe were engaged in illegal mining in the 10-metre deep shaft.
“During the process, the shaft collapsed and trapped them during the night. However, one Liberty Muchati managed to retrieve the bodies and went to make a report at Penhalonga Police Station,” Chinyoka said.
The bodies were taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for postmortem.
