2 panners die in shaft collapse

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TWO illegal gold miners were killed in Penhalonga when a mine shaft collapsed.

Manicaland acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka yesterday said the incident occurred on November 14 at Better Brands Mine, Redwing, during the night.

The now-deceased are Frank Maidi (28) and Cephas Simbarashe (20), both from Penhalonga.

Chinyoka said Maidi and Simbarashe were engaged in illegal mining in the 10-metre deep shaft.

“During the process, the shaft collapsed and trapped them during the night. However, one Liberty Muchati managed to retrieve the bodies and went to make a report at Penhalonga Police Station,” Chinyoka said.

The bodies were taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for postmortem.