Zimta donates cabins to veld fire victims

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

THE Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has donated three wooden cabins to Hurungwe teachers who lost their belongings to a veld fire in August.

The incident occurred at St Michaels School, about 7km out of Karoi town, Mashonaland West province.

Speaking during the handover at the school on Thursday, Zimta provincial chairperson Colleta Ruzvidzo said although the veld fire left deep scars including the death of two minors, there was need to move on collectively.

‘‘We have come here on behalf of Zimta to deliver three cabins as temporal shelter following the devastating effects of veld fire that claimed the lives of two minors,” Ruzvidzo said.

“Access to housing is a fundamental right for everyone including teachers. As Zimta, we hope to work closely with communities so that teachers’ welfare is catered for.’’

Zimta Hurungwe district chairperson Milca Manyanda added that teachers’ poor salaries remained a big challenge.

‘‘We hope that the government will address the salary challenges affecting teachers with minimum salaries pegged at equivalent of US$580,’’ Manyanda said.

Joseph Mazarura, one of the victims and beneficiaries of the cabins said he only managed to salvage his certificates from the ravaging inferno. He said although he was grateful for the cabin donation from Zimta, they needed psychological support.

‘‘What happened (veld fire) is traumatic. The gesture by Zimta is welcome but without blankets and clothes, we remain vulnerable as we were left with nothing. We need to get mental support so that we can overcome the trauma,’’ Mazarura added.

Another teacher, Levison Chenjerai said he was battling to get duplicate copies of his educational, marriage and children certificates.

Zanorashe Musiiwa, who lost two children Grace (5) and Polite (6), did not attend the event as he is on indefinite leave. The trio is sharing a dilapidated farmhouse that was gutted by fire on August 26.

