Zimbabwe’s Chinhoi wins Vet Lab Safari Tour title

One of the most experienced players in the Kenya Open Golf Limited owned Safari Tour, Chinhoi besides the 50 points towards the Order of Merit, and the winner’s trophy, pocketed Sh308,293 that included Sh68,292 under par rounds, and Sh30,000 for scoring three under par or better bonus.

It was however a slow start for the experienced Chinhoi who last season won three events in the tour, as he bogeyed the second and third holes. He however made the day’s first birdie at the par five-fifth hole and added one more at the par three-eighth to level the nine enroute to the back nine where he birdied the 12th and 15th for the day’s two under par and a tournament aggregate of five under 283.

“I am very happy winning here despite a tight final round where again I made a slow start by dropping two shots in the round. My game otherwise is very solid and I am looking forward for a good season,’’ said Chinhoi. “I just need to work on a few things on my game and try and player under par rounds.”

He won by two shots from Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta, home pro Mike Kisia and round two leader Greg Snow.

Mediratta who started the tournament with a poor 78 on Sunday, managed to overcome all that, and close the tournament with a fine four under par 68, a round that included six birdies and a bogey in each nine, for an aggregate of three under par 285 to tie for the second place with Kisia and Snow.