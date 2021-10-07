Zimbabwe Golf Association Chivonivoni steps down

The outgoing president for the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) Mufaro Chivonivoni is confident that his successor Martin Chikwanha will be just as successful as he was during his tenure which ends tomorrow.

Chivonivoni is stepping aside tomorrow when the association holds its elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Royal Harare Golf Club.

Chikwana is taking over as president of ZGA uncontested, whilst Munodawafa Mutopo, Justice Udzembwe and Stalin Masiya are vying for the vice presidency. The other committee members will be appointed on merit by the Committee to serve on special tasks guided by the Committee.

Chivonivoni expressed confidence that the incoming leadership will uplift the game.

“I am very confident that the incoming president and his team will do very well. I have known Chikwana for many years and he is very committed and dedicated to sport so I’m not in doubt,” said Chivonivoni.

“The privileges that have happened in my tenure are that we managed to host the all Africa golf championships, send a golfer to the Olympics and also managed to get all the courses in the country rated and this allowed us to be part of the World handicapping system.”

“To me the major successes were managing to correct the administration side of the association. We now have an office with a full time administrator and our finances are healthier which has allowed us to be able to meet all our financial obligations without any problems .The impact of this will not be seen immediately but will be seen in the long run because without a good administrative set up it is difficult to move the game forward,so this will allow the future leadership to be able to focus on the more important long term strategic issues,” he said.

Chivonivoni also noted that the gap that needs to be filled in the long run is recruiting young golfers that will stay in the field for long.

Added Chivonivoni, “An area which we could have done more is the issue of golf development. Currently we do not have enough young people playing the sport, so for the long term sustainability of the game this is an area where more focus should be put on.”