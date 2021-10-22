Zim set for T-20 World Cup qualifiers

By Kevin Mapasure

After missing out on the International Cricket Council T-20 World Cup currently taking place, Zimbabwe have a chance to bounce back in the next edition that will be staged in Australia between October and November next year.

Zimbabwe is among ten nations that will contest the qualifiers where the top two will clinch tickets to the finals.

The ten nations will be divided into two Groups with Group A playing its qualifiers in February while the other pool will contest in May.

United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, Jersey, Netherlands, Germany and Papua New Guinea are all in contention for the two slots together with Zimbabwe.

None of the teams in the qualifiers is ranked above Zimbabwe, currently placed 11th in the world in the shortest format of the game.

Zimbabwe will be looking to join the hosts, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

They could not take their place at the edition that is currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to suspension that was imposed by the ICC, following boardroom squabbles.

Lalchand Rajput’s side have started to prepare for the qualifiers and recently played eight T-20s in their European tour that took them to Ireland and Scotland.

They won half of those after a 3-2 series loss against Ireland before their 2-1 win over Scotland.

They had a home series against Netherland scheduled for November but that has since been moved to next year, but will play some matches against Afghanistan in December.