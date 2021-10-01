‘Zim on right path in ICT use’

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

INFORMATION Communication Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere yesterday said the country was on the right trajectory in terms of the digital economy and use of ICTs.

He said this in Chimanimani on Tuesday during the commemorations of the International Day of Universal Access to ICTs.

“We are, therefore, well on our way to creating universal and equitable access to ICTs for all Zimbabweans.

“This day is an important reminder of the need to ensure that the public has access to information in order to accelerate development at individual, community and national levels as envisaged by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

He said government was enhancing universal access to information through licensing of community radio stations in areas such as Chimanimani, where infrastructure and lives were lost due to the 2019 Cyclone Idai, whose effects are still being felt up to today.

“Recently through NetOne, we were able to put up a base station at Machongwe Growth Point and this community will continue to witness more of such efforts to ensure that everyone is connected and has access to information,” Muswere said.

“Our ministry is also setting up community information centres and equipping schools with ICT equipment in order to increase access.”

