Zim film fest bounces back

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF) makes a return after a two-year hiatus due to funding constraints and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ZIFF is the flagship programme of the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT) whose mission is the discovery and development of local filmmakers, artists, and audiences, thereby contributing to vibrant, socially and politically relevant African story-telling through film.

The 21st edition will be a four-day film fiesta to be held under the theme Owning Our Story from December 8 to December 11, both virtually and physically.

Founder and executive director of ZIFFT Nigel Munyati, in a statement, yesterday said while they were still recovering from the adversities experienced in the recent past, they were determined to rise from the ashes and make a memorable comeback.

Munyati said their focus would be on the Narratives from Zimbabwe, a project they initiated in 2019, that has so far travelled around many parts of the country, documenting Zimbabwe’s rich history and heritage.

“Discussions and workshops to be hosted during the 21st edition of the Zimbabwe International Film Festival will be a convergence of artists, academics and the public, deliberating on how best to move forward with the Narratives from Zimbabwe project, through which our historical and cultural legacy will take its rightful place on the global arena, into the digital domain and beyond,” he said.

“The interviews, footage and photographs captured during the first phase of the project will be used to create a multi-media digital archive and interactive website that filmmakers and other creative content producers will be able to draw from as a reservoir of indigenous knowledge and inspirations.”

Munyati said the festival highlight would be the Hi5 and smartphone short film competitions that will both be taking a different and exciting competition format this year.

“The two competitions will run under the theme My Heritage, availing an opportunity for emerging filmmakers to showcase their talent, freely express their inner voice, and contribute to an all-important national discourse,” he said.

“The Hi5 competition invites filmmakers to produce and submit original documentary or drama films under five minutes in length.

“Since its inception in 2015, this competition continues to be a platform for young and emerging filmmakers to show off their filmmaking craft and skills, using any genre and format, provided the duration of each production is five minutes or less.”

Munyati said the smartphone short film competition, on the other hand, was focused on Zimbabwe’s youth, giving them a platform to freely express their inner voice, and contribute to an all-important national discourse.

“Participants must be 14 to 34 years and be Zimbabwean residents or diasporans who have at least one Zimbabwean-born parent.

“Films must also be under five minutes long, in any format, as long as they are created using a mobile phone”.

“Voting for both competitions will be conducted online during the festival to ensure maximum participation by the online festival audience around the world.

“Entries for the competitions are being accepted.

“Those interested can visit the festival website to find out the competition rules and how to submit their short film.”