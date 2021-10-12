Zim draws lessons from Irish defeat

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Zimbabwe national women’s cricket team coach Adam Chifo has admitted that his team could have fared better in their four match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland which they lost 3-1.

He said after putting up a good fight in the first match which they won by four wickets, they failed to build on the momentum and let the series slip away.

Zimbabwe managed the win on a historic occasion when they were playing their first ODI match, having gained status earlier this year.

Chifo said his team had learnt many lessons from the defeat as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers which will be hosted in the country next month.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport, Chifo said: “Not the result we were hoping for at the end, but many lessons learnt. It is clear from how we played that going forward into the qualifiers we need to be a lot more smarter than we were in all departments.”

“We did well in the first match, but I thought we sort of let the series slip away from us from the second match. We needed to apply ourselves with the bat, especially the top four batters but we didn’t do that, especially when we had a good start and failed to go on and make good scores. Our bowling needs to be more disciplined and more consistent complimented by good fielding.”

The team has a limited time to rest as they are going into camp on October 21 in Bulawayo as they prepare to face Bangladesh in three ODIs in November.

Team captain Mary-Anne Musonda, who made history in their opening match by becoming the first Zimbabwean woman to score a century, said the team lacked execution which they will try to rectify in the next matches.

“If you look at the starts quite closely, you will see that Ireland consistently played well with the bat. So it means we were not able to break their partnerships upfront and they were able to do that and that’s where the difference is. When it came to batting, we had very slow starts throughout the tournament, say for today’s game.”

“So I think if we start well either if we are batting or bowling — good stats with the ball, we strike early, restrict them to a total that’s gettable I think we’ll come into bat and we chase the score in a comfortable way as well,” she added.