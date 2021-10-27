Zapu congress kicks off

BY NIZBERT MOYO

THE opposition Zapu party’s elective congress roars into life today in Bulawayo after several postponements last year and this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Party acting president Isaac Mabuka yesterday told Southern Eye that they were finalising the accreditation of members, while the main events of the congress will run from October 28 to 30.

The party is set to elect its new president to replace the late former intelligence supremo and party president, Dumiso Dabengwa, who died in May 2019.

“All is in order, and we will start by accreditation of our members tomorrow (today), then on the second day we will hold a closed-door meeting,” Mabuka said.

“We expect about 2 000 delegates at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre for the congress.”

Party sources yesterday said some aspiring presidential candidates had withdrawn from the race in pursuit of other positions.

Party secretary-general Strike Mkandla confirmed that there was a possibility of radical changes from the list of the candidates.

“There could be radical changes. If there are some who have decided to withdraw from elections, we will inform you. Everything will depend on whether people feel that a possible candidate has been left out. They will be allowed to nominate that person so that they can contest,” he said.

Currently, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, the son of the late nationalist and Vice-President Joshua Nkomo is leading in the nominations for the party presidency.

However, some presidential hopefuls are accusing Nkomo of riding on his late father’s legacy. He led in nine out of 10 provinces in terms of nominations.

Other presidential candidates include Mkandla, Mark Mbayiwa, Zapu former Matabeleland South chairperson Matthew Sibanda, Bernard Magugu and Sithembiso Mpofu, who is based in the United Kingdom.

