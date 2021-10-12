Zanu PF violence: politburo descends on Manicaland

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Zanu PF politburo members yesterday descended on Manicaland province to douse factional fights which have seen party members demonstrate against provincial chairperson Mike Madiro since Sunday.

The fact-finding team — which also included secretary for security Lovemore Matuke and youth leader Tendai Chirau — held a closed-door meeting with the warring factions at Marymount Teachers’ College in Mutare. Zanu PF Manicaland spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka refused to comment on the outcome of the meeting, accusing NewsDay of poking its nose into the ruling party’s internal affairs.

“This has nothing to do with you, I think you are going too far with our internal processes,” Mandipaka said.

The meeting was also attended by Mutare district coordinating committee secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani.

Sources claimed that Matuke threatened to crack the whip on unruly party members sowing seeds of division and fuelling violence.

“Our boss Matuke said whoever does not want to co-operate with the party will be flushed out of the system as the party wanted to achieve the five million votes,” an insider said.

According to sources, Mutare DCC chairperson Binali Yard accused Madiro of undermining him, with the provincial chairperson promising to normalise relations in the provincial structures.

Zanu PF meetings in the province have been marred by violence with party members demonstrating against Madiro, accusing him of imposing candidates in the just-ended district elections.