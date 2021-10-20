Zanu PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy as leader of both the country the Zanu PF party has been challenged at the High Court by a party member, who is seeking nullification of the November 19, 2017 party central committee meeting which promoted him to power.

The Zanu PF member, Sybeth Musengezi on Wednesday filed an application at the High Court, citing the ruling party Zanu PF, and Mnangagwa as the second and third respondents respectively.

1 of 3

Zanu PF secretary for administration Orbet Mpofu, acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko and Ignatius Chombo were also cited as respondents in the matter.

Mnangagwa was unanimously appointed the first secretary of the ruling Zanu PF party on November 19, 2017 during a special session of the central committee by senior party members, following a military coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe.