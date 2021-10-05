Zandimaz, Mkhaya, X Mile, Madlela Skhobokhobo lead awards nominees

|
BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER
SOUTH AFRICA-BASED artists DJ Zandimaz and X-Mile, Austria-based, renowned imbube crooner Vusa Mkhaya and musician-cum-comedian Madlela Skhobokhobo are leading the list of nominees for this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) with three nominations each.
The awards ceremony are to be held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo in November.
DJ Zandimaz has been nominated for the Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act, Outstanding Song of The Year and Outstanding female artiste of the year.
X-Mile has been nominated for the Outstanding Alternative Music, Outstanding Music Video while Vusa Mkhaya has been nominated for Outstanding Ambassador.
Madlela has been nominated for the Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act and will battle with Vusa Mkhaya for the Outstanding Song of The Year.
The trio Vusa Mkhaya, Madlela and X-Mile are also set to battle for honours under the Outstanding Male Artiste Of The Year.
On the other hand, Rhumba star, Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Insimbi zeZhwane have been nominated for the Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act with Madlela.
The visual arts have no nominees.
Our Life & Style reporter Sharon Sibindi has been nominated for Outstanding Arts Journalist Across Board.
RoilBAA, are multi-disciplinary arts awards that recognise and honour exceptional individuals and collaborative artistic efforts in the city of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South.
The awards also cater for those born in Bulawayo and practicing art around the world. The awards were curated to recognize good effort and talent amongst local artists and students.
RoilBAA 2021 full list of the nominees:
OUTSTANDING ARTS PHOTOGRAPHER
- Sadee LensWorks
- Veins Media
- Puzzle Moments
OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE
- Geek Twins
- Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble
- Khaya Arts
OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER
- Thobekile Nxumalo aka Naspampanana – Magwaza
- Blessing Stokie
- Nontokozo Maseko -Ezimnyama
- Dorcas Ngwenya – IYASA
OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER
- Emmanuel Dove – Geek Twins
- Hebson Ncube – Umkhathi theatre
- Musawenkosi Sawu -Ezimnyama
- Michaelle Ndlovu – Megatronix
OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTRESS
- Musawenkosi Sibanda
- Nomvelo Bhehane
- Rejoice Zivengwa
OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTOR
- Mzingaye Ngwabi – YADS
- Cadrick Msongelwa
- John Mabuyane
OUTSTANDING THEATRE PRODUCTION
- Dick Print by John Mabuyane
- Bhalagwe Is Burning by Victory Siyanqoba
- Indodakazi / Mwanasikana by YADS
OUTSTANDING COMEDIAN
- Q The Boss
- Chik Aljoy
- Zwe Hlabangana
OUTSTANDING POET
- Rachel Voko
- Delah Dube
- Desire Moyo
- Sox The Poet
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION
- All Come To Dust by Bryony Rheam
- Where Were You By Erica Gwetai
- Novoric & Suri By Nathaniel Mpofu
- Malberry Dreams Violette Kee-Tui
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – NON FICTION
- Our Food , Our Heritage, Our Culture by Makhosi Mahlangu
- Lupane by Obert Dube
- Spell of My Pigment by Thabitha Williams and Tapiwanashe Pamachete
OUTSDANGING NDEBELE LITERARY WORK
- Ngubani Owabulalala uDube by Mihla Sitsha
- Icala Labokhokho by Zibusiso Mabonisa
- Lakanye Wangenza by Mthokozisi Dube
OUTSTANDING VISUAL ARTIST (Across Board)
- No Nominees
OUTSTANDING ARTS JOURNALIST (All Media)
- Mthabisi Tshuma – The Chronicle
- Sharon Sibindi – Newsday
- Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga
- Langelihle Mabhena – B Metro
OUTSTANDING ONLINE MEDIA
- Ekasi Magazine
- Fokus Magazine
- Ingudukazi Magazine
OUTSTANDING RADIO DJ
- Nomalanga Nyathi – ZIFM
- Miss Tee – Khulumani FM
- CDE Phil – Khulumani FM
- Khekhe – Skyz Metro
OUTSTANDING CLUB DJ
- Dj Prince Eskhosini
- Dj Mzoe
- Dj Crazy Dee
OUTSTANDING FASHION DESIGNER/HOUSE
- A Tribe Called Zimbabwe
- Bakhari
- Kingsville Clothing
- Sozinio
OUTSTANDING MODEL
- Ayanda Candice
- Celine Sialumba
- Ben Chest
- Melusi Clemence Mlauzi
OUTSTANDING AMBASSADOR (Worldwide)
- Vusa Mkhaya
- Ernest Phosa Ndlovu
- Oliver Keith
OUTSTANDING HIP HOP ARTIST /ACT
- Mlue Jay
- Msizkay
- MUSE
- Rockie Doub
- Awa
- Luminous
OUTSTANDING KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM ACT
- Dj Cooperman
- Mawiza
- Mzoe 7
- DJ Zandimaz
OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE MUSIC
- Xmile
- Ma9ine
- Mahlaba
- Fab G Mshanakagogo
- Thandy Dlana
- Kyla Black
OUTSTANDING GOSPEL ARTIST/ACT
- Pauline Njini
- One Spirit Choir
- Mai Mwamuka
- Amanda Grace
OUTSTANDING IMBUBE/ ACAPELLA GROUP/ACT
- Amaqaqa
- Great Stars
- Focus Accapella
OUTSTANDING TSHIBILIKA/RHUMBA ACT
- Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds
- Insimbi Zezhwane
- Madlela Sikhobokhobo
OUTSTANDING MUSIC PRODUCER
- Murphy Cubic
- Nite Freak
- Nash
OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO
- Induku Enhle X mile
- Wongo – Mamozi
- Buyisa – Dj Yugoe ft Babongile
- Mjolo the Pandemic -Mzoe 7
- Thandy Dlana – Butterfly
OUTSTANDING SONG OF THE YEAR
- Awa-Ngekebang’mele
- Masiyephambili –Vusa Mkhaya & Various Byo Artists
- Umona- Madlela feat Mcheznana, Blue rose & Siza Mdlongwa
- Fab G- Nomvula
- Imbemba -Insimbi Zezhwane
- Dj Zandimaz – For Me
- Nite Freak – Hinde
OUTSTANDING TV PRODUCTION/PROGRAMME
- Mjolo FM by Byo Memes
- The Wave by AfriArt
OUTSTANDING SHORT FILM
- Family Secret by Zizo Motion Pictures
- Figure It Out by Nkosilesisa Ncube
- 18 Months Later by Heart FX Studios
- Day 44 by Mgcini Nyoni
OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTRESS
- Lee Mchoney in Wadiwa Wepamoyo
- Charmaine Mudawu in Figure In Out
- Lady Tshawe in Day 44
OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTOR
Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu – Figure it Out
Braydan Danny Moyo in 18 Months Later,
Rowamello Ngwenya in Family Secret
NEW COMER OF THE YEAR (All Genres)
- Lemoniq
- Chuchu
- Mamozi
- Babongile Sibanda
- Sandra Sibanda
OUTSTANDING MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Ma9ine
- Xmile
- Msizkay
- Madlela
- Vusa Mkhaya
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Vuyo Brown
- Mai Mwamuka
- Awa
- Sandra Ndebele
- Dj Zandima
