Zandimaz, Mkhaya, X Mile, Madlela Skhobokhobo lead awards nominees

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED artists DJ Zandimaz and X-Mile, Austria-based, renowned imbube crooner Vusa Mkhaya and musician-cum-comedian Madlela Skhobokhobo are leading the list of nominees for this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) with three nominations each.

The awards ceremony are to be held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo in November.

DJ Zandimaz has been nominated for the Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act, Outstanding Song of The Year and Outstanding female artiste of the year.

X-Mile has been nominated for the Outstanding Alternative Music, Outstanding Music Video while Vusa Mkhaya has been nominated for Outstanding Ambassador.

Madlela has been nominated for the Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act and will battle with Vusa Mkhaya for the Outstanding Song of The Year.

The trio Vusa Mkhaya, Madlela and X-Mile are also set to battle for honours under the Outstanding Male Artiste Of The Year.

On the other hand, Rhumba star, Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Insimbi zeZhwane have been nominated for the Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act with Madlela.

The visual arts have no nominees.

Our Life & Style reporter Sharon Sibindi has been nominated for Outstanding Arts Journalist Across Board.

RoilBAA, are multi-disciplinary arts awards that recognise and honour exceptional individuals and collaborative artistic efforts in the city of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South.

The awards also cater for those born in Bulawayo and practicing art around the world. The awards were curated to recognize good effort and talent amongst local artists and students.

RoilBAA 2021 full list of the nominees:

OUTSTANDING ARTS PHOTOGRAPHER

Sadee LensWorks

Veins Media

Puzzle Moments

OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE

Geek Twins

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

Khaya Arts

OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER

Thobekile Nxumalo aka Naspampanana – Magwaza

Blessing Stokie

Nontokozo Maseko -Ezimnyama

Dorcas Ngwenya – IYASA

OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER

Emmanuel Dove – Geek Twins

Hebson Ncube – Umkhathi theatre

Musawenkosi Sawu -Ezimnyama

Michaelle Ndlovu – Megatronix

OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTRESS

Musawenkosi Sibanda

Nomvelo Bhehane

Rejoice Zivengwa

OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTOR

Mzingaye Ngwabi – YADS

Cadrick Msongelwa

John Mabuyane

OUTSTANDING THEATRE PRODUCTION

Dick Print by John Mabuyane

Bhalagwe Is Burning by Victory Siyanqoba

Indodakazi / Mwanasikana by YADS

OUTSTANDING COMEDIAN

Q The Boss

Chik Aljoy

Zwe Hlabangana

OUTSTANDING POET

Rachel Voko

Delah Dube

Desire Moyo

Sox The Poet

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION

All Come To Dust by Bryony Rheam

Where Were You By Erica Gwetai

Novoric & Suri By Nathaniel Mpofu

Malberry Dreams Violette Kee-Tui

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – NON FICTION

Our Food , Our Heritage, Our Culture by Makhosi Mahlangu

Lupane by Obert Dube

Spell of My Pigment by Thabitha Williams and Tapiwanashe Pamachete

OUTSDANGING NDEBELE LITERARY WORK

Ngubani Owabulalala uDube by Mihla Sitsha

Icala Labokhokho by Zibusiso Mabonisa

Lakanye Wangenza by Mthokozisi Dube

OUTSTANDING VISUAL ARTIST (Across Board)

No Nominees

OUTSTANDING ARTS JOURNALIST (All Media)

Mthabisi Tshuma – The Chronicle

Sharon Sibindi – Newsday

Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga

Langelihle Mabhena – B Metro

OUTSTANDING ONLINE MEDIA

Ekasi Magazine

Fokus Magazine

Ingudukazi Magazine

OUTSTANDING RADIO DJ

Nomalanga Nyathi – ZIFM

Miss Tee – Khulumani FM

CDE Phil – Khulumani FM

Khekhe – Skyz Metro

OUTSTANDING CLUB DJ

Dj Prince Eskhosini

Dj Mzoe

Dj Crazy Dee

OUTSTANDING FASHION DESIGNER/HOUSE

A Tribe Called Zimbabwe

Bakhari

Kingsville Clothing

Sozinio

OUTSTANDING MODEL

Ayanda Candice

Celine Sialumba

Ben Chest

Melusi Clemence Mlauzi

OUTSTANDING AMBASSADOR (Worldwide)

Vusa Mkhaya

Ernest Phosa Ndlovu

Oliver Keith

OUTSTANDING HIP HOP ARTIST /ACT

Mlue Jay

Msizkay

MUSE

Rockie Doub

Awa

Luminous

OUTSTANDING KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM ACT

Dj Cooperman

Mawiza

Mzoe 7

DJ Zandimaz

OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE MUSIC

Xmile

Ma9ine

Mahlaba

Fab G Mshanakagogo

Thandy Dlana

Kyla Black

OUTSTANDING GOSPEL ARTIST/ACT

Pauline Njini

One Spirit Choir

Mai Mwamuka

Amanda Grace

OUTSTANDING IMBUBE/ ACAPELLA GROUP/ACT

Amaqaqa

Great Stars

Focus Accapella

OUTSTANDING TSHIBILIKA/RHUMBA ACT

Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds

Insimbi Zezhwane

Madlela Sikhobokhobo

OUTSTANDING MUSIC PRODUCER

Murphy Cubic

Nite Freak

Nash

OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO

Induku Enhle X mile

Wongo – Mamozi

Buyisa – Dj Yugoe ft Babongile

Mjolo the Pandemic -Mzoe 7

Thandy Dlana – Butterfly

OUTSTANDING SONG OF THE YEAR

Awa-Ngekebang’mele

Masiyephambili –Vusa Mkhaya & Various Byo Artists

Umona- Madlela feat Mcheznana, Blue rose & Siza Mdlongwa

Fab G- Nomvula

Imbemba -Insimbi Zezhwane

Dj Zandimaz – For Me

Nite Freak – Hinde

OUTSTANDING TV PRODUCTION/PROGRAMME

Mjolo FM by Byo Memes

The Wave by AfriArt

OUTSTANDING SHORT FILM

Family Secret by Zizo Motion Pictures

Figure It Out by Nkosilesisa Ncube

18 Months Later by Heart FX Studios

Day 44 by Mgcini Nyoni

OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTRESS

Lee Mchoney in Wadiwa Wepamoyo

Charmaine Mudawu in Figure In Out

Lady Tshawe in Day 44

OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTOR

Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu – Figure it Out

Braydan Danny Moyo in 18 Months Later,

Rowamello Ngwenya in Family Secret

NEW COMER OF THE YEAR (All Genres)

Lemoniq

Chuchu

Mamozi

Babongile Sibanda

Sandra Sibanda

OUTSTANDING MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Ma9ine

Xmile

Msizkay

Madlela

Vusa Mkhaya

OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Vuyo Brown

Mai Mwamuka

Awa

Sandra Ndebele

Dj Zandima

