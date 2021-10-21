Water crisis hits New Mazwi community

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

NEW Mazwi residents are complaining about non-availability of potable water in their area, adding that the water provided by Bulawayo City Council (BCC) in bowsers was not safe for human consumption.

New Mazwi residents’ vice-chairperson Judith Ndlovu told Southern Eye that they had not received tap water for a decade now.

“We have serious water problems. For instance, I have seven children that are of school-going age.

“They need to bath, eat and do other chores using water.

“For the past 10 years there has not been clean water in the area, and we only get water from bowsers,” she said.

Ndlovu said water from council bowsers might be unsafe for drinking.

“We used to rely on water from residents who live nearby at St Peters.

“Now people lock their gates. The boreholes pump very salty water,” she said.

But local councillor Sikhululekile Moyo said the water pipe was fixed a fortnight ago.

“The pipe was repaired soon after the meeting on October 16; hence residents are now getting water.

“Water from bowsers is the same as that which we get from taps, it’s treated water,” Moyo said.

He said BCC had already cautioned people against drinking borehole water, adding that they were also advised to boil water from bowsers and boreholes as it could be contaminated.

