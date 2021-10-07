Wardens ‘facilitate’ serial rapist’s escape

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A SUSPECTED serial rapist, who terrorised female commuters using a Toyota Wish vehicle, appeared in court yesterday facing new charges of escaping from lawful custody after he escaped from the Harare Remand Prison on October 1 with the assistance of prison wardens.

Sam Muropa (31), who appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko, pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody. He said his brother organised his escape.

He did not disclose who assisted him, but it is believed that two prison officers have been arrested for allegedly facilitating his escape.

Muropa is also facing theft of a motor vehicle, an offence he committed after escaping from lawful custody.

It is alleged that on August 16 this year, Muropa appeared at Harare Magistrates Court facing several counts of rape and armed robbery and was remanded in custody at the Harare Remand Prison, where he was committed to D Class.

But on October 1, at around 6:45pm, Muropa unlawfully escaped from custody and the offence was discovered on the same day during a physical count of inmates.

Detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information on the whereabouts of the accused, leading to his arrest in Kuwadzana, Harare.

It is alleged that on October 6, the accused person made indications at Harare Remand Prison on how he escaped from lawful custody and a video footage of the indications will be produced in court as exhibit.

Bruce Mupotsa is the complainant in the theft of the motor vehicle.

It is alleged that on October 5 at around 7pm, Mupotsa parked his unregistered white Toyota Wish vehicle at Kuwadzana 2 shopping centre where he was having drinks.

During that time, Muropa approached Mupotsa and requested to hire his car to pick up his girlfriend. Muropa requested to charge his mobile phone in the car. Mupotsa handed him the car keys and he sat on the driver’s seat charging his phone. He, however, closed windows, started the vehicle and sped off.

Muropa was spotted in Kuwadzana driving the vehicle, leading to his arrest.