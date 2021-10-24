Ubuntu Afro publishes first offerings

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO-BASED publishing house, Ubuntu Afro, says it has released its first four books as it targets up-and-coming authors in the city.

Ubuntu Afro promotes indigenous talent, enhancing cultural diversity with the major interest lying in the production, publication of both academic and non-academic content in traditional African languages.

The chief operations officer and proofreader, Nobuhle Sibanda told NewsDay Life & Style that their doors are always open to new writers and their ideas.

“We are always excited to hear what they have in store and figure out how to bring their precious conceptions to life. We are overwhelmed that the work we have been doing is finally bearing fruit,” she said. “Now the hard work begins, we have found our direction and rhythm, the battle now is to stay on course.”

Sibanda said they had published four anthologies authored by different writers with unique human interest’s perceptions.

“Izicucu Zodengezi is a poetry anthology by Mthokozisi Ncube and Nthuthuko Nytahi, Inhliziyo Yami ilegazi Njengeyakho is a Ndebele novel written by Polite Sibanda, Lupane is a non-fiction book by Obert Dube, that has been nominated in the Bulawayo Arts Awards for the Outstanding Ndebele Literary Work Award.

“Marginalised Souls is a poetry anthology by Lincolin Moyo which was awarded a medal for empowering marginalised people by non-government organisations that work closely with people with disability.”

She said for an author to get their works published one of the requirements was to submit a typed manuscript in word or pdf form after which an assessment will be done within 48 hours and the author advised if they will work on the project or not.

