Triangle finally get their Chibuku sip

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

TRIANGLE . . . . . . . . . . (2) 3

WHAWHA . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro could afford a smile after his side finally remembered how to win when it dispatched lowly WhaWha 3-1 in a final Chibuku Super Cup Group 4 match played at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

Kenneth Mujaya’s first half brace and Gerald Bero’s 46th minute strike were all the Lowveld side needed to put an end to its winless streak.

Luke Petros’ son Takudzwa Jukulile scored WhaWha’s consolation goal on the hour mark from a free-kick.

Triangle had been uncharacteristically weak and disorganised since the start of this tournament, losing three and drawing twice prior to yesterday’s win over WhaWha, a feat that all but saw them missing out on a spot in the quarter finals.

They finished the group campaign on third position with five points on their tally, while WhaWha remained rooted at the bottom with one point.

“We needed the win to boost ourselves. It’s obvious that winning this match would change nothing because we already failed to qualify to the quarter-finals,” said Triangle assistant coach Tafadzwa Mashiri.

“What’s important is that we managed to win a game at this stage and we will build on that as we go forward. We dedicate this win to our goalkeeper Ronald, who has been unwell of late.”

WhaWha gaffer Luke Petros admitted there was still a lot of work to be done in all departments of his team.

“Lack of confidence has been our main problem. We play well in the opening minutes, but fail to maintain the momentum.

“There is a lot of work to be done, but this tournament has given us many lessons and I hope everyone in the team will build on that as we go forward,” he said.

“We go back to rearrange ourselves and hope that we will be better when the league starts.

“Of course, we would have loved to win games, but this was a perfect pre-season for us all. What’s left is to improve our play and motivate the players.”

The Gweru-based side conceded 22 goals in six matches and managed to score three goals, a clear indication that Petros needs to reinforce his defence and as well as inject more lethal forwards.