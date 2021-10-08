HomeBreaking newsTop dancehall singer, actor George “Jiggaz” Tanjani dies
Breaking newsLife & StyleSlider

Top dancehall singer, actor George “Jiggaz” Tanjani dies

By Newsday

-

2

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO
THE arts industry has been plunged into mourning following the death of popular award-winning dancehall artiste and actor, George “Jiggaz” Tanjani. He was 39.

Jiggaz died at West End Hospital in Harare on Friday, where he was admitted after a short illness.

Jiggaz’s death has been described as a great loss not only to the creative industry but to the nation at large.

Savanna Trust and theatre director Daniel Maphosa said; “Very sad to announce the untimely passing on of my brother George Jiggaz Tanjani this morning. Shocked and gutted. RIP Wamambo. Matungamira henyu Chirasha. Mwari ndivo vanoziva.”

George “Jiggaz” Tanjani

France-based Zimbabwean writer and social justice activist, Abel Mavura said; “It all started after your performance (Jiggaz and Hilton) sometime in 2009 at Buddies Annual Festival of Arts organised by Patsime Trust at Harare Gardens and we agreed to work together.”

George “Jiggaz” Tanjani

“I have never been to Pasa Pasa, but kwaLisho I attended because of your talent. I remember vividly you calling, “Rasta muri kupi tamirirwa kuRadio,” I cut you short and told you Jiggaz I am not a Rasta, and I will never be one. You resorted to calling me King until last month you sent a message saying “King batikai.”

George “Jiggaz” Tanjani

“We stayed together for almost a year. I can’t believe you are gone like that. May your dear soul rest in peace George Tanjani.”

Renowned actor and Patsime Edutainment Trust director Jasen Mphepho; “One legend gone, pasi rino hariguti. Rest easy legend, rest in power George Tanjani aka Jiggaz DI Antidot Tanjani till we meet again.”

George “Jiggaz” Tanjani

He is survived by wife and seven children.

Mourners are gathered at House number 4865 in Glen Norah A, Harare, and burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto 

Previous articleAll Saints songwriter Kirsty Bertarelli becomes Britain’s richest divorcee with £350m settlement

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.