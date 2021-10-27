Tiripano frustrates Eagles with bat

Kevin Mapasure

National team bowler Donald Tiripano scored a half century as Mountaineers made 232 for 7 in the first innings of their Logan Cup clash with Mash Eagles at Harare Sports on Tuesday.

Bad light forced day one proceedings to end four overs shy with Tiripano on 78 not out while Victor Nyauchi was unbeaten on 23.

Eagles went into the four day match hoping to maintain a 100 % record after they won their first two matches.

Mountaineers lost the only match that they played before this one and seek their first points on the board. They managed a decent batting display that featured a couple of disappointments along the way. Peter Moor fell nine runs short of a half ton on his debut for Mountaineers after he was trapped leg before by Eagles skipper Chuma Chibhabha. Wellington Masakadza was also looking to celebrate a half century but he perished two runs shy. Before that Chibhabha had won the toss and asked Mountaineers to bat first. Dave Houghton’s side made a poor start with Kevin Kasuza losing his wicket in the first over without scoring. With only ten runs having been added after his departure, he was soon joined in the hut by his fellow opening batter Bacon Gopito (5).

Both openers were bowled out by Keith Jaure who took three wickets on the first day.

Moor and Tymcen Maruma (18) steadied things and provided the platform for their team to rebuild their innings.