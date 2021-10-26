Theatre In The Park hosts Once An Actress play

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE home of theatre, Theatre in the Park will from this evening to Thursday present a play titled Once An Actress to be staged between 6 PM and 7 PM in the capital.

Theatre in the Park in a statement said the play written by Tony Layton, adapted and directed by Stanley Mambo will be produced and performed by one of the celebrated acting talents in the country, Charity “Mai Madziva” Dlodlo.

“I was inspired to do this play since it reflects universal experiences of most women and girls and it’s also a story based on realities I have witnessed from fellow artists and most young girls in the communities I have lived,” Mai Madziva said.

The play revolves on Sarah who turns back time while working in an old factory as she reflects on how she was once persuaded by a friend to attend an audition.

That was a lucky breakthrough that became the start of a short-lived acting career. She recounts her experiences at drama school where she learns to explore her mind to develop characters and to handle emotion.

Buoyed up with landing her first acting job touring rural villages and trading centers, the audience learn about her quickly developed talent for coping with the curious and fickle love life of jobbing actors on the road.

Scarcity of opportunities recalls to her many auditions she attended and how success could have been hers if only she would accept nude scenes.

With no offers of work…. She desperately awaits a call from her agent.

Mai Madziva became a darling to many as the gossip monger on the once popular soap opera, Studio 263 that premiered in 2002.

She has also featured on various projects like Sinners, Mitambo International Theatre Festival and Chipo the Gift among others.