Teenager breaks into police camp, steals car parts

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO police were caught off guard last month after a 16-year-old boy from Makokoba high-density suburb allegedly broke into Ross Camp police station and stole car batteries.

He was spotted by police officers selling the batteries together with his unnamed accomplice in Makokoba during police patrols.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“On September 24 at around 8am, police received three cases of theft of car parts which occurred in Ross Camp, Bulawayo. At around 10am, police officers were on patrol and they saw two accused persons, the juvenile nicknamed “Scara” and another person selling batteries in Makokoba. The pair ran away after they were approached by police, leaving behind two batteries that were positively identified by the complainants,’’ Ncube said.

He said a manhunt was launched on October 11, leading to the arrest of the pair. During investigations, the juvenile admitted stealing the batteries and also revealed that he had sold six of them.

In an unrelated incident, a 23-year-old man from Mahatshula has been arrested for attempting to kill his drinking mate after striking him with a brick on the forehead over a dispute about soccer matters at Sompisi shops.

Ncube confirmed the arrest of Talent Moyo (23).

“On October 10 at 8pm, the complainant and Moyo were drinking beer at Sompisi shops, Mahatshula while discussing soccer matters. The two had a misunderstanding about soccer matters. Moyo picked up a small brick and struck the complainant once on the left side of the forehead and he sustained injuries,’’ Ncube said.

He said the matter was reported to police the following day, leading to Moyo’s arrest.

Ncube said police recovered a blood-stained face brick near a braai stand at Sompisi Bottlestore, adding that the complainant was referred to United Bulawayo Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.