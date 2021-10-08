Teen rapes niece (14) in ritual act

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

AN 18-year-old Zvishavane boy appeared in court on Thursday accused of raping his 14-year-old mentally-challenged niece in a bid to get rich.

The man, from Venge village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane, who cannot be named to protect the identity of victim, appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Archie Wochiunga facing rape charges.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and told the court that a traditional healer had advised him to be intimate with a mentally unstable person in order to amass wealth.

“I was advised by a traditional healer in Shurugwi that I should sleep with a mentally challenged person so that I become rich,” he said.

Wochiunga remanded him in custody to October 21.

The prosecution alleged that from September to this past Thursday, the accused allegedly raped the minor in her room on several occasions.

The matter came to light on October 2 after the complainant’s aunt observed that the victim had developed mood swings. The juvenile then narrated her rape ordeal.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest.