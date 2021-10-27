Style CabinZW’s founder spreads wings into fashion

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

BUSINESSWOMAN and founder of Style CabinZW, Sharon James has spread her wings into the fashion business and will launch her brand, Zorah West to be unveiled next month in the capital Harare.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, James said the fashion range celebrated Africanness.

“I have always had a liking for fashion and I am super excited to be branching into an area I have always loved,” she said.

“Fashion and music were my first love before I branched into interior design and furniture.

“I am happy to be launching a fashion range that will be selling both pre-manufactured and custom-made designs.”

The enterprising businesswoman, who was recently named in the 50 under 30 emerging leaders’ class of 2021 by local consultancy, Gumiguru, said she was bringing self-pride and a taste of class through her fashion range.

“Zorah West is a departure from the norm and we are bringing in a whole new dimension to the fashion industry.

“Our hope is to bring a proudly Zimbabwean-cum-African feel through fashion yet with a global appeal that can compete with the best across the world,” she said.

James, who is involved in a number of charity activities through her Women’s Cabin said she would also use the fashion house venture to empower women.

She said some of the guests to grace the launch of the fashion brand included the multi-award-winning image consultant and fashionista Florence Rupapa of Trend-Zone Defined Wear.

“We are encouraged by the multiplicity in the fashion industry because this brings healthy competition and celebrates who we are as a people. Being someone with experience in this industry, I just can’t wait to be part of this ground-breaking launch,” Rupapa said.

Lawyer and life coach Arthur Marara, who will also speak at the event, said the launch would be a prime event through which they would celebrate excellence and productivity.

“As usual we will take the opportunity to challenge each other at the same time celebrating the launch of Zorah West,” he said.

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto