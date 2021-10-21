Sinanzo sings against GBV

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean Afro Pop music outfit, Sinazo recently released the video for its song titled Tears Streaming as part of a campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The video features Tinkie Thando the poet and boys from a football supporters group called Football Focus.

Director of the group Tishabona Tish Malaba told NewsDay Life &Style that apart from the video

The group has also released another song titled Umuzi Wezikhokho whose video is under creation.

“Umuzi Wezikhokho is a song that features Tinkie N JustPercy meant to encourage and uplift Matabeleland in general and Bulawayo in particular. To artists, sports personalities, culturists your hard work is beginning to bear fruits,” he said.

Malaba said the songs are part of the album The Kalanga House Volume 2 which is scheduled for release in December and features seasoned artists like Bekezela and JustPercy.

“I know the Kalanga House Volume 1 made great strides because of songs like Kalanga child and Mandiziba, but Vo2 has improved more on music quality as it will have 10 songs,” he said.

“The album will be available on all online music stores and physical stores like the Gallery in Bulawayo. When I created Sinazo the main objective was to work with as many artists as possible. So, on the album there are tracks featuring a number of seasoned artists like Bekezela. JustPercy, Hwabaraty, TKP Ndlunkuku, Tinkie Thando and Khally S.”

Sinazo was formed in January 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa to promote Kalanga language and culture through music.

