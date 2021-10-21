SDGs model ambassador eyes global crown

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

REIGNING Miss Global Zimbabwe and ambassador for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Tania Tatenda Aaron, is aiming to bring home the Miss Global Vision World crown after representing the country at this year’s edition of the pageant set for October 24 in Mombasa, Kenya.

Aaron, who is already in Kenya, told NewsDay Life & Style that she felt overwhelmed by the appointment as the SDGs’ ambassador and to represent the nation at the pageant.

“I was appointed Zimbabwe’s ambassador for SDGs, supporting the United Nations vision 2030 and this has taken me to Kenya. This is an honour and I can’t explain the feeling, it is quite overwhelming,” she said.

“I am already here (Mombasa, Kenya) with other ambassadors. This is an opportunity to learn how to sustain, how to develop, how to make our countries better places for other generations and this is something that I could not let slip out of my hands, I had to grab the opportunity with both hands.”

Aaron said winning Miss Global Zimbabwe crown had opened doors to advance her modelling career as she managed to establish contacts, friendships and secure support from diverse communities.

Miss Global World Vision president Ivy Marani Naswa said the purpose of the pageant was to educate models on the importance of SDGs and help transform their communities.

“When you look at SDGs, many people around the world don’t understand them. So I have come up with this idea so that we educate the ambassadors we selected for each country and after the pageant, each ambassador will take the knowledge to their respective countries and help transform their communities,” she said.

“By the time we reach 2030, the SDGs will end and we would see changes brought about by these SDGs. Right now, we have 12 countries being represented at the pageant and I am sponsoring the event in the meantime, but I hope to see many corporates chipping in to sponsor the pageant.”

She said the target was that by 2030 through the SDGs they would have eliminated poverty and other issues facing the world.

This is not the first time for Aaron to catwalk on the international ramp. In 2018, she participated at the Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan.

Last year, she participated at the Miss Global which was held in Oaxaca, Mexico.

At only 25, Aaron has a solid modelling record that has seen her being crowned Face of Chitungwiza (2017), Miss International Zimbabwe (2018), Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (2019), Miss Tourism Queen Worldwide (fourth runner-up) and Miss Global Zimbabwe 2021.

Follow Freeman on Twitter @freemanmakopa